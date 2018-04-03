No Smoking Allowed In Philadelphia Public Housing Units

If you or someone you know lives in public housing in Philadelphia, there are only a few more days to smoke cigarettes in the housing unit. According to CBS in Philly, starting Monday, the housing authority says the smoke-free policy applies to all units.

In July of last year, Philadelphia banned smoking outside of public housing units. But this new policy includes smoking inside of the house or apartment and after the fourth violation, there would be an eviction. Philadelphia Housing Authority President and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah said via a statement, “The goal of the smoke-free policy and procedures is not to evict individuals and families. It is actually to provide additional support for cessation, to identify smoking as a real risk to health and safety. Managers and other employees will not be serving as the smoking police.” Reportedly, there have been a number of fires in housing units due to cigarettes.

The smoking ban in public housing actually began with the Obama administration. Back in November of 2016, former Housing Secretary Julián Castro said, “Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, healthy home free from harmful second-hand cigarette smoke.” Smoking kills 480,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

