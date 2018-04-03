Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority

Over the weekend social justice activist and founder of Love Beyond Walls, Terence Lester left Atlanta to embark on a 386 mile journey on foot to Memphis in honor of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination. In partnership with the National Center of Human Rights, the NAACP, SCLC and more, Lester hopes to spread awareness about the epidemic of homelessness around the country and revive Dr. King’s “The Poor People’s Campaign”.

Lester will conclude his march with a press conference arriving at the historic Lorraine Motel commemorating the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination on Wednesday, April 4th at 10:00am.

“Dr. King believed that the next step towards equality was to eradicate a system that even 50 years later today, still keeps people enslaved to poverty. Systemic poverty is a civil rights issue affecting millions of people across the nation,” says Terence Lester founder and executive director of Love Beyond Walls. “This march is a testament to Dr. King’s legacy and sheds light on the harsh realities of homelessness, food insecurity and poverty. It is time for the next generation to pick up the baton and we are on the frontlines to leading the charge.”

Love Beyond Walls is a 501c(3) nonprofit based in Atlanta, Georgia. Through hands on assistant programs offering a temporary mobile shelter and operating the Love Center which provides clothing, laundry and groceries to the underserved, Love Beyond Walls has helped hundreds of men and women transition out of homelessness and poverty.

People are invited to join in on the 386 mile March Against Poverty to see real-time updates, and meet that LoveBeyondWalls.org and @LoveBeyondWalls on all social media platforms.For more information on the event and campaign please visitmarchagainstpoverty.com. For media coverage and interview opportunities, send requests to pr@lovebeyondwalls.org.