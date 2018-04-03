Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority Commissioner Derrick Sanders Passes

It is with great regret that the Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority (DWJBA) is sharing the passing Commissioner Derrick B. Sanders on March 31, 2018. Commissioner Sanders served the Authority and the citizens of the City of Detroit and the County of Wayne with distinction.

He made many meaningful contributions to the fulfillment of the DWJBA mission and he will be greatly missed by his fellow Commissioners and our entire team. Commissioner Sanders held the position of Treasurer and under his leadership the Authority consistently reduced its operating budget.

In his professional career Mr. Sanders held a number of prestigious positions with the International Union of Operating Engineers, (IUOE). In his civic roles he currently serves as a Trustee for the IUOE Local 324, and as Commissioner on the City of Detroit’s Board of Police Commission. He previously served on the Detroit Public School Boar Oversight Committee, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation Board and on the City of Detroit Board of Water Commission. Derrick has been honored by the Detroit City Council with the Spirit of Detroit Award, and the Unsung Hero Award from Studio Production LLC.

Additional information will be provided once the family has made final arrangements.

Announcement submitted by Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority Commissioners Sharon Madison and Lugene Nelson and Executive Director Gregory R. McDuffee. For media inquiries contact Sharon Banks at 313-929-3986.