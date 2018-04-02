Winnie Mandela, Ex-Wife Of Former South African President Nelson Mandela, Dies At 81

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the former wife of Nelson Mandela, the first Black president of South Africa, has died, according to a new report. She was 81 years old. The death of the former first lady of South Africa was reported by the BBC on Monday, but it was not immediately clear when exactly she died.
Mandela had been admitted to a South Africa hospital for a kidney infection in late January, but her reps downplayed her condition and said she would be fine. “Upon admission‚ it was discovered that she had an infection that had affected her kidneys,” Victor Dlamini, a spokesman for the Mandela family, said at the time. “She is expected to make a full recovery and should spend approximately a week at the hospital.”
The Mandelas divorced in 1996, but she kept her last name and the two were amicable following the split, according to the BBC.
When Nelson Mandela was sent to prison for his political activism in 1964, Winnie Mandela “took on an increasingly political role, partly because of constant harassment by the South African security police,” the BBC reported. “She became an international symbol of resistance to apartheid and a rallying point for poor, black township residents who demanded their freedom.”
To mark the life of the woman who went on to be known as the “Mother of the Nation,” we have compiled several inspirational quotes that she said over the years:
“The years of imprisonment hardened me…. Perhaps if you have been given a moment to hold back and wait for the next blow, your emotions wouldn’t be blunted as they have been in my case. When it happens every day of your life, when that pain becomes a way of life, I no longer have the emotion of fear. There is no longer anything I can fear. There is nothing the government has not done to me. There isn’t any pain I haven’t known.”
“Together, hand in hand, with our matches and our necklaces, we shall liberate this country.”
“I am the product of the masses of my country and the product of my enemy.”
Winnie Mandela’s cause of death was not immediately announced.
SEE ALSO:
Winnie Mandela Fights For Ownership Of Mandela Estate
Marcia Fudge On Winnie Mandela And The Emergence Of Female Leaders
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton SterlingSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYCSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By PoliceSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By PoliceSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By PoliceSource:Getty 25 of 25
Winnie Mandela, Ex-Wife Of Former South African President Nelson Mandela, Dies At 81 was originally published on newsone.com