Michigan State University Has A Strange Response To A Racist Student

Michigan State University addressed a student’s racist social media post by lecturing the entire student body about racism—instead of disciplining the offender.

Sophomore Jullian Kirk, who is White, ignited controversy on campus after her March 27 social media post surfaced, in which she showed an image of the N-word written on a piece of paper attached to her forehead. MSU has come under hot criticism for giving her a slap on the wrist.

On Monday, the university distributed a message to all students, admonishing them about the harm that racism causes, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Meanwhile, the university has been working with Kirk “to make sure she understands her actions and the impact it’s having on the MSU community,” a university spokesperson told the newspaper. Other universities have expelled students for similar behavior. However, under MSU policy, Kirk remains in school “because the posts were not directed at a specific person.”

An excerpt of the letter to students read, “There is pain and anger being felt by our community members, students of color and especially our African American students. Actions and words that are meant to hurt someone based on their identity have no place in our community; hate has no home here on our campus.”

That is an important message to share with the student body. However, it’s unclear if it will get through to Kirk, who appears to have a deep hatred for African Americans. The racist post that received attention wasn’t an isolated incident.

She’s also posted these messages: “GOD BLESS AMERICA, F–K THE BLACKS!” and “F–k n—rs I’m so over it,” according to the New York Post.

Kirk’s social media post came to light after someone showed it to freshman Miyanna Fowlkes, who then tweeted it out. It was retweeted more than 54,000 times, according to the Free Press. Fowlkes said she posted it to underscore the racism that exists on campus.

