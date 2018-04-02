A Texas Police Department Is Again Under Criticism Over A Brutal Arrest Of An African American

Fort Worth police were caught, once again, on video conducting a brutal arrest of a Black person.

On Monday, police officials urged calm and patience as they conduct a use of force investigation of the officers who punched and kicked Forrest Curry, 35, while he was pinned to the ground on Saturday, NBC News reported.

The details about what led to the arrest are unclear, but firefighters, responding to an ambulance call, requested police assistance to deal with Curry because he was being combative, the police said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Curry, was allegedly intoxicated—which his attorney denied. He ran when the police arrived. Officers caught up with Curry three blocks away and wrestled him to the ground, where he was beaten while they tried to handcuff him.

The @fortworthpd has opened an internal investigation into the forceful arrest of a black man #ForrestCurry last weekend that was captured on video and posted on @facebook by the @NextGenAction. https://t.co/oudmxz54bs pic.twitter.com/jntChliH8m — Houston Public Media (@HoustonPubMedia) April 2, 2018

Here’s a witness account of the arrest: “They was telling him to put your hands behind your back and let us cuff you or whatever but how they had him they couldn’t cuff him and then they was just kicking him all in his ribs and stuff and they said the reason why it happened was because he hit the EMT but I feel like that’s not a reason to hit on somebody,” Quinisha Johnson told NBC.

This is the same police department that received national scrutiny in 2016 when a video surfaced showing a White officer wrestling a Black woman to the ground before arresting her and her two teenage daughters. The mother, Jacqueline Craig, had called the police after she was having an argument with her White neighbor.

Jacqueline Craig can be seen getting thrown to the ground by a White Fort Worth police officer. https://t.co/yPwhforvoR pic.twitter.com/OAnO1cRu4J — JET (@GetJETmag) January 27, 2017

This new incident happened nine days after a video was released that shows an off-duty Fort Worth White officer beating a Black man at a hospital in 2016, where the cop was working security. The officer was indicted in March on charges of official oppression, aggravated perjury and making a false report to a police officer in connection with the incident.

Officers arrested Curry for public intoxication, evading arrest, resisting arrest and local warrants. Curry suffers from seizures, according his attorney, Jasmine Crockett, who added that he experienced a seizure before and possible during the arrest.

