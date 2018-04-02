17-Year-Old Murdered By Store Clerk Over Beer

On March 29, 17-year-old Dorian Harris entered a convenience store in Memphis, Tennessee. The clerk, 28-year-old Anwar Ghazali, believed he stole a beer, followed him out of the store and shot him.

WREG in Memphis reports, “According to arrest warrants, Ghazali chased Harris after he stole a beer from Top Stop Shop Thursday night. He then allegedly shot him from behind. Harris was found dead two days later next to a woman’s home. A witness told police that Ghazali walked back into the store after the shooting and said, ‘I think I shot him.’” Dorian’s body was found at body was at 3:52 p.m. on March 31.

#Breaking Update: Family members identify 17y/o Dorian Harris as the body found yesterday in Hype Park. Memphis police have charged store clerk Anwar Ghazali with murder after they say the clerk shot and killed Dorian for stealing a beer. pic.twitter.com/akFqzmEUi4 — Jerica Phillips (@Jerica_Phillips) April 1, 2018

Police say the shooting was caught on camera and Dorian Harris wasn’t reported missing. Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said, “The victim/suspect stole a beer and goes out of the store. The suspect tries to stop him. Shoots at him. Hits him once. He doesn’t officially know that he hit him. Yesterday, a female comes home, sees a person lying next to the home. Calls police.” He also added, “We don’t want people to steal from businesses. We also don’t want people hunting suspects down and shooting them. If he’s not giving direct, imminent danger to you, leave it be. Call the cops. Let us figure it out.”

After admitting to the shooting, the clerk has been arrested and charged with murder.

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Dorian Harris. We hope his family gets justice.

SEE ALSO:

Stephon Clark’s Family Hires Civil Rights Lawyer Ben Crump

Will Sacramento DA Charge Police With Murder Of Stephon Clark?

Black Women Saving NBC? Hoda Kotb Becomes ‘Today’ Co-Anchor After Tamron Hall’s Exit

Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento 20 photos Launch gallery Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento 1. Stephon Clark's Grief-Stricken Brother Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. Stephon Clark's Brother Speaks To Protesters Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Stephon's Clark Brother Sends Poignant Message Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. Protesters Take To The Streets Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. Black Lives Matter Activists Join Protest Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. BLM Shouts For Justice Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. Protesters Call For End To "Genocide" Of People Of Color Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. Protest Signs Speak Volumes Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. Activists Crowd The Block Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. Women Stand For Clark Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. Stopping "Cops Who Kill" Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. Clark Remembered At Wake Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. Clark Honored Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. Stephon Clark's Brother Takes A Stand Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Clark's Death Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. Sacramento Kings Shout Out Stephon Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. Demonstrators Protest Clark's Fatal Police Shooting Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. BLM Makes A Point Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. Protesters Begin To Make Noise About Clark Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. Protests Erupt Over Clark Source:Getty 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

17-Year-Old Murdered By Store Clerk Over Beer was originally published on newsone.com