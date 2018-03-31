David Hogg Isn’t Finished Destroying Laura Ingraham

David Hogg Isn’t Finished Destroying Laura Ingraham

More bad news for the Fox News host.


Laura Ingraham‘s career is falling apart and she deserves it. Here is a little history on Ingraham’s hateful career. She fat-shamed Meghan McCainmade a Nazi-salute at the 2016  RNC conventionretweeted Nazis, and is a vicious homophobe who outed closeted gay college students by recording them — even though her brother was gay. She is also deeply anti-immigrant, even by conservative standards. Last month, the 54-year-old attacked LeBron James and Kevin Durant for being Americans with opinions.

This week, she attacked Parkland survivor David Hogg’s college admission status. See below.

Hogg quickly went into action and called for advertisers to drop Laura Ingraham‘s Fox News show. Thus far, she has been dropped by Nutrish, TripAdvisor, Expedia, Nestle, the furniture retailer Wayfair, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Office Depot, Johnson & Johnson, Jenny Craig, Atlantis Paradise Island resort and more.

Ingraham issued  a weak apology.

Hogg shut down her apology by telling CNN, “I think it’s great that corporate America is standing with me and the rest of my friends.” He also refused to appear on her show, saying, “I think it’s really disgusting, the fact that she basically tried promoting her show after apologizing to me.”

Now, it’s only gotten worse for Ingraham. She is going on a week “break” because of Easter. Yeah, right — clearly this break is coming because advertisers are dropping her at rapid pace. If the entire show shuts down, this will be a huge sign to Fox News that hate will not be tolerated and a 17-year-old can ruin you.

 

 

David Hogg Isn't Finished Destroying Laura Ingraham

Close