David Hogg Isn’t Finished Destroying Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham‘s career is falling apart and she deserves it. Here is a little history on Ingraham’s hateful career. She fat-shamed Meghan McCain, made a Nazi-salute at the 2016 RNC convention, retweeted Nazis, and is a vicious homophobe who outed closeted gay college students by recording them — even though her brother was gay. She is also deeply anti-immigrant, even by conservative standards. Last month, the 54-year-old attacked LeBron James and Kevin Durant for being Americans with opinions.
This week, she attacked Parkland survivor David Hogg’s college admission status. See below.
Hogg quickly went into action and called for advertisers to drop Laura Ingraham‘s Fox News show. Thus far, she has been dropped by Nutrish, TripAdvisor, Expedia, Nestle, the furniture retailer Wayfair, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Office Depot, Johnson & Johnson, Jenny Craig, Atlantis Paradise Island resort and more.
Ingraham issued a weak apology.
Hogg shut down her apology by telling CNN, “I think it’s great that corporate America is standing with me and the rest of my friends.” He also refused to appear on her show, saying, “I think it’s really disgusting, the fact that she basically tried promoting her show after apologizing to me.”
Now, it’s only gotten worse for Ingraham. She is going on a week “break” because of Easter. Yeah, right — clearly this break is coming because advertisers are dropping her at rapid pace. If the entire show shuts down, this will be a huge sign to Fox News that hate will not be tolerated and a 17-year-old can ruin you.
SEE ALSO:
‘Look Like I’m Dead:’ Black Florida Shooting Survivor On The Quick Decision That Saved Her Life
Black Lives Killed From Gun Violence Aren’t Forgotten At The March For Our Lives
Tavis Smiley Responds To Women Of Color Coming Forward In Sexual Misconduct Allegations
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 92
2.Source:Getty 2 of 92
3.Source:Getty 3 of 92
4.4 of 92
5.Source:Getty 5 of 92
6.Source:Getty 6 of 92
7.7 of 92
8. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 8 of 92
9.Source:Getty 9 of 92
10.Source:Getty 10 of 92
11.11 of 92
12.Source:Getty 12 of 92
13.13 of 92
14.Source:Getty 14 of 92
15.15 of 92
16.Source:Getty 16 of 92
17.17 of 92
18.Source:Getty 18 of 92
19.19 of 92
20.Source:Getty 20 of 92
21.21 of 92
22.Source:Getty 22 of 92
23.23 of 92
24.Source:Getty 24 of 92
25.25 of 92
26.Source:Getty 26 of 92
27.27 of 92
28.Source:Getty 28 of 92
29.29 of 92
30.Source:Getty 30 of 92
31.31 of 92
32.Source:Getty 32 of 92
33.33 of 92
34.Source:Getty 34 of 92
35.35 of 92
36.Source:Getty 36 of 92
37.37 of 92
38.Source:Getty 38 of 92
39.39 of 92
40.Source:Getty 40 of 92
41.41 of 92
42.42 of 92
43.Source:Getty 43 of 92
44.44 of 92
45.Source:Getty 45 of 92
46.46 of 92
47.47 of 92
48.48 of 92
49.Source:Getty 49 of 92
50.Source:Getty 50 of 92
51.51 of 92
52.Source:Getty 52 of 92
53.53 of 92
54.Source:Getty 54 of 92
55.55 of 92
56.Source:Getty 56 of 92
57.57 of 92
58.Source:Getty 58 of 92
59.59 of 92
60.60 of 92
61.Source:Getty 61 of 92
62.62 of 92
63.Source:Getty 63 of 92
64.64 of 92
65.Source:Getty 65 of 92
66.66 of 92
67.Source:Getty 67 of 92
68.Source:Getty 68 of 92
69.69 of 92
70.70 of 92
71.Source:Getty 71 of 92
72.72 of 92
73.Source:Getty 73 of 92
74.74 of 92
75.75 of 92
76.Source:Getty 76 of 92
77.77 of 92
78.Source:Getty 78 of 92
79.79 of 92
80.80 of 92
81.Source:Getty 81 of 92
82.Source:Getty 82 of 92
83.Source:Getty 83 of 92
84.Source:Getty 84 of 92
85.Source:Getty 85 of 92
86.Source:Getty 86 of 92
87.Source:Getty 87 of 92
88. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 88 of 92
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 92
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 92
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 92
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 92
David Hogg Isn’t Finished Destroying Laura Ingraham was originally published on newsone.com