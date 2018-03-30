Stephon Clark Autopsy Shows Police Shot Him In The Back, Forensic Pathologist Says

At least six of the 20 bullets police shot into Stephon Clark’s body hit him in the back, according to a new report. A forensic pathologist hired by Clark’s family to perform an autopsy independent of Sacramento County officials made the announcement of the procedure’s findings on Friday afternoon, ABC News reported.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the autopsy found that Clark’s body had “four entry wounds in the lower part of Stephon’s back; one in the side of his neck, with an exit wound elsewhere in his neck; one in the back of his neck; one under an armpit entering from the side, with an exit wound on the other side of his body; and one in the outside of a leg.”

The autopsy was performed by renowned pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, whose work examining concussions in the NFL was documented in a motion picture that starred Will Smith.

Clark was killed the night of March 18 in his grandmother’s backyard after police shot him 20 times because they said they thought he was armed with a gun.

