Report: Rapper Fabolous Punched His Girlfriend Seven Times And Knocked Out Her Teeth

On March 28, rapper Fabolous, who real name is John Jackson, was arrested on charges that he assaulted his girlfriend Emily Bustamante. According to court documents via NorthJersey.com, he punched Emily seven times in the face and threatened the victim’s dad and her brother in Englewood.

Court documents claim the dispute began on March 7 Emily was on a flight back from Los Angeles. The rapper allegedly said via text that “he wanted to hit her in the head with a baseball bat and that he would kill her but he ‘did not want to go out like that.’” The exact date is not stated, but sometime within the next three weeks, he punched her seven times, causing her to lose two front teeth.

The court documents also read, “‘The victim called her father to remove two handguns from the residence due to her fear that they may be used against her,’ according to the affidavit. When Jackson arrived at the Kenwood Street residence, he confronted the victim, her brother, and father, but then went to the upstairs of the residence looking for the handguns, which had been removed. ‘When he could not locate the guns, the defendant left the house, but not before informing the victim, her father and her brother that he had a bullet for them,’ according to court documents.”

Emily and Fabolous have two kids together. The rapper turned himself in around 8:30 p.m. at March 28. Neither he or Emily have released a public statement.

