Reaching for the Sky

CHICAGO — Amber Stocks has a lot to look forward to entering her second season as Chicago Sky head coach. The team finished 9th (12-22) and 3 games shy of a playoff berth last year. Coming off a season where they set a WNBA record with the most team assists and also led the league in 3PT%, the Sky has 2 lottery picks in the 2018 WNBA draft.

Coach Stocks has big time experience. She played 4 years at the University of Cincinnati and was also a standout in track. She was strength and conditioning coach at Notre Dame, a student of the late great Pat Summit and spent many years as an assistant with the Xavier Musketeers. Stocks was an assistant coach for the 2016 WNBA champion Los Angeles Sparks before she decided to try her hand at the helm here in Chicago.

The Bigs: Coach talk about the style of play you’ve implemented….

Coach Amber Stocks : Playing inside out, spacing the floor and getting the best shot possible. We set a WNBA record in team assists. “Sloot” (Courtney Vandersloot) and “Quigs” (Allie Quigley) had great years. Along with WNBA All-Stars last season)

The Bigs: How do you account for losing a special talent like Chicago’s own Cappie Pondexter?

Coach Amber Stocks: With Cappie headed to LA, everyone has more of a role to fill. The draft will be huge in our development for year two.

The Bigs: How can the Sky attract a more loyal fan base?

Coach Amber Stocks : Winning! Everyone loves a winner, right? We’re putting the right pieces together. I also think being more active in the community is a huge piece of the puzzle as well.

The Bigs: The new location (WinTrust Arena) should also bring some excitement.

Coach Amber Stocks: Yes I’ve heard great things about the Arena and I hope the city is excited for the upcoming season.

*Article featured in 3/28 edition of Chicago Defender Newspaper*

