Barack Obama is reportedly returning to politics

Former President Barack Obama has been laying low since Donald Trump began officially destroying the country nearly one year ago. However, Obama is ready for a grand return, and Republicans should be shook.

Obama is amped up for the midterm elections and ready to throw his political power into the ring, according to The Chicago Tribune. “He’ll continue to be politically active in 2018, with more endorsements and more campaigning,” his spokeswoman Katie Hill said.

However, because Obama isn’t an egomaniac and doesn’t need the spotlight on him at all times like our current POTUS, associates reportedly said he “won’t maintain such a high profile, lest he risk taking political oxygen away from Democrats in a critical election year.”

Nonetheless, having Obama on the campaign trail for the crucial midterm elections could be a huge help for Democrats. With the clout that Obama’s name carries, the former president’s support for a relatively unknown candidate who has good policies could be a serious boost to political hopefuls.

Obama is currently preparing for the construction of his presidential library in Chicago, so reports claim he will be returning to the Windy City. From there, a touch of Obama might just be the energy the Democratic Party needs. Now, if only he could convince former First Lady Michelle Obama to run for office! #Michelle2020

