Authority Health hosts Population Health Forum to address impacts of toxic stress

Mental health and other health leaders will explore the issue of toxic stress and the drastic impact it has on health at the annual Authority Health population health forum, From Ruins to Resilience, on April 3 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Detroit Branch.

Toxic stress occurs when a child experiences prolonged trauma due to abuse, neglect, violence and/or poverty, without adequate support. It has been linked to health issues such as diabetes, heart disease, depression, and substance abuse.

Mark A. Sloane, D.O., medical director of the Western Michigan University Children’s Trauma Assessment Center, will be the guest speaker this year. Sloane has over 34 years of clinical pediatric experience and is an expert at diagnosing and treating children and adolescents with learning, attention and behavioral disorders.

“This forum is an opportunity for stakeholders across the spectrum of public and community health, to talk about the emerging issue of addressing toxic stress that undercuts so many health issues,” said Chris Allen, Authority Health CEO.

The program will include a report on a pilot study conducted by Authority Health regarding the prevalence of advertise child events and their impact on community health, and a “photo voice” project, featuring photographs that symbolize trauma through the eyes of children and young mothers. RSVPS are required for this event. To RSVP, please email Kelly Herron at kherron@authorityhealth.org by April 2.

Authority Health is a public agency focused on promoting population health in the Detroit/Wayne County region. Its programs include the second largest community-based primary care teaching health center program and the state’s largest Nurse-Family Partnership. Authority Health also offers enrollment and navigation services, health data analytics, and hosts community conversations on various health issues.