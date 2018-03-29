Women’s History Month comes to a close with Let’s Eat

Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in America. Despite the lack of venture capital, they are knocking down institutional barriers and shattering the glass ceiling in the world of business. With March being Women’s History Month, we have decided to give you a list of eateries all owned by women of color.

Flavor Restaurant, 5091 Sauk Trail, Ave., Richton Park, IL, Owner Rochelle Kemp

Flavor Restaurant offers an excellent breakfast menu. We suggest the sweet potato pancakes, one of their delicious omelets, and the shrimp and grits.

Two Fish Crab Shack, 641 E. 47th St., Chicago IL, Owner Yasmin Curtis

Two Fish Crab Shack has one the best low country boils in Chicagoland. What separates them from all the rest, are the sauces. You can choose from lemon-pepper, jerk, Cajun, or their most popular sauce, 3 the Chi-way garlic butter.

Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering, Chicagoland (773)234-1057, Owner Robin Eggleston

With food trucks being the in thing right now, you can’t go wrong with Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering. We absolutely adored the Big Daddy Cheesy Beef and the Jerk Chicken Carnival Rice Bowl. Two delicious belt busters.

My Chocolate Soul, 4442 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL, Owner Ramona Thomas

For some of the best in fine chocolate, you can’t go wrong with the selections at My Chocolate Soul. The Almond Crunch and the Turtles are heaven sent. Make sure you try the brownies and cupcakes as well.

Hidden Manna Café, 3613 216th St., Matteson, IL, Owner Glynis Harvey

Hidden Manna Café’s menu is top flight from top to bottom. We suggest the Mussels in Champagne Garlic Sauce, the gumbo, the seafood omelet, and their shrimp and grits, which ranked #2 on our Top 5 Shrimp and Grits in Chicagoland.

Soulè Restaurant, 1931 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL, Owner Bridgette Harris

Soulè has super service and even better food. Try the lamb chops, fried chicken, mac and cheese, and the sweet potatoes. The New Orleans style BBQ Shrimp took us back to NOLA!

14 Parish, 2333 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL, Owner Racquel Fields

14 Parish is hitting on all cylinders. The atmosphere and food are top notch. Try the Coconut Curry Shrimp with Jasmine Rice, the Island Chicken, or the Reggae Burger. Don’t pass on the dessert, their rum raisin ice cream and beignets are absolutely decadent! Caribbean fusion at its finest. 14 Parish is our new go to spot.

Demera Ethiopian Restaurant, 4801 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL, Owner Tigist Reda

If you are new to Ethiopian cuisine or an old pro, Demera Ethiopian Restaurant is doing it well. The Sambussas are simply delightful!

The Black Foodies are food bloggers/vloggers and husband and wife of 25 years. We are also home cooks who believe in group economics and LOVE great food. We write the food blog ‘Let’s Eat’, where we review black-owned and other ethnic restaurants. FOLLOW us on Instagram and Twitter @theblackfoodies, SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel ‘The Black Foodies’, where we review restaurants, share recipes, and give cooking tips. https://youtu.be/f1fsSQ24wgQ. Also LIKE us on Facebook and join our Facebook group, ‘World Wide Black Foodies’.

Lastly, if you have a restaurant you would like The Black Foodies to review, email us at theblackfoodies@gmail.com. One love. . .