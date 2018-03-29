Parkland Survivor David Hogg Is About To Destroy The Vile Career Of Fox News’ Racist Laura Ingraham

The Parkland survivors are not here to play games. They are seeking change and not afraid to call out the NRA, Marco Rubio or the media for ignoring Black and brown voices in the fight against gun violence. Now, just one of the few despicable racists over at Fox News is about to learn an overdue lesson from activist David Hogg.
Yesterday morning, Laura Ingraham had time to tweet about a 17-year-old’s college admission status. She pointed out that Hogg, who has a 4.2 GPA (even though she wrote 4.1, when the article she tweeted clearly said 4.2), didn’t get accepted into four colleges, including UCLA. See the idiotic tweet below:
Instead of going back and forth with Ingraham, Hogg decided to go right to her pocket.
Before you know it, he had her list of advertisers:
Laura is now trending and it’s hard to find anyone who is on her side.
Some folks are even calling for Melania Trump to speak out, considering she is against cyber-bullying, which is exactly what Ingraham did. David’s sister tweeted the First Lady:
Laura Ingraham has a long history of despicable behavior. She fat-shamed Meghan McCain, made a Nazi-salute at the 2016 RNC convention, retweeted Nazis, and is a vicious homophobe who outed closeted gay college students by recording them — even though her brother was gay. She is also deeply anti-immigrant, even by conservative standards. Last month, the 54-year-old attacked LeBron James and Kevin Durant for being Americans with opinions. If Bill O’Reilly can be taken down, then so can Laura.
