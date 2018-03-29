NYPD Handcuffs Black Teenage Girl To A Pole For Nearly Seven Hours

On March 20, Lelani Pacific-Jack, 15, left school early, with her mother’s permission, after experiencing painful menstrual cramps at Midwood High School in Brooklyn, New York. However, the NYPD claims Lelani and other students were taken into custody at 11:45 a.m. for cutting school. According to the New York Daily News, she was handcuffed to a pole at the 70th precinct for nearly seven hours.
SEE ALSO: The Token Black Guy For The NRA Disrespects The Survivors Of Mass Shootings
Danielle Pacific, Lelani’s mother, told the Daily News, “There was no reason for them to hold my daughter for six hours and 45 minutes handcuffed to a pole. They cannot get away with this, it’s unacceptable behavior,” the mom continued. “I hope to bring exposure to this behavior … If they are treating minors like this, then how are they treating adults?” Danielle also insists she gave her daughter permission to leave school early. Lelani was stopped by police right outside of the school, she called her mother, put her on speaker, “Pacific says she listened as the girl’s pleas to the two officers were ignored before the sounds of scuffling and her daughter’s terrified voice sent the mom jumping from the chair at her manicurist. ‘Get off of me!’ the teen howled as the cops loaded her into an NYPD van. ‘Let go of my phone! Get off my phone! Mommy!’”
However, an NYPD spokesperson claims “We had confirmed that she was not dismissed from school.” The 15-year-old was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct “after screaming, swearing and swinging at the officers, a police source said.”
Lelani was placed on probation without going before a judge and her mother has contacted Rev. Al Sharpton‘s National Action Network (NAN).
SEE ALSO:
Black Lives Killed From Gun Violence Aren’t Forgotten At The March For Our Lives
Tavis Smiley Responds To Women Of Color Coming Forward In Sexual Misconduct Allegations
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 92
2.Source:Getty 2 of 92
3.Source:Getty 3 of 92
4.4 of 92
5.Source:Getty 5 of 92
6.Source:Getty 6 of 92
7.7 of 92
8. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 8 of 92
9.Source:Getty 9 of 92
10.Source:Getty 10 of 92
11.11 of 92
12.Source:Getty 12 of 92
13.13 of 92
14.Source:Getty 14 of 92
15.15 of 92
16.Source:Getty 16 of 92
17.17 of 92
18.Source:Getty 18 of 92
19.19 of 92
20.Source:Getty 20 of 92
21.21 of 92
22.Source:Getty 22 of 92
23.23 of 92
24.Source:Getty 24 of 92
25.25 of 92
26.Source:Getty 26 of 92
27.27 of 92
28.Source:Getty 28 of 92
29.29 of 92
30.Source:Getty 30 of 92
31.31 of 92
32.Source:Getty 32 of 92
33.33 of 92
34.Source:Getty 34 of 92
35.35 of 92
36.Source:Getty 36 of 92
37.37 of 92
38.Source:Getty 38 of 92
39.39 of 92
40.Source:Getty 40 of 92
41.41 of 92
42.42 of 92
43.Source:Getty 43 of 92
44.44 of 92
45.Source:Getty 45 of 92
46.46 of 92
47.47 of 92
48.48 of 92
49.Source:Getty 49 of 92
50.Source:Getty 50 of 92
51.51 of 92
52.Source:Getty 52 of 92
53.53 of 92
54.Source:Getty 54 of 92
55.55 of 92
56.Source:Getty 56 of 92
57.57 of 92
58.Source:Getty 58 of 92
59.59 of 92
60.60 of 92
61.Source:Getty 61 of 92
62.62 of 92
63.Source:Getty 63 of 92
64.64 of 92
65.Source:Getty 65 of 92
66.66 of 92
67.Source:Getty 67 of 92
68.Source:Getty 68 of 92
69.69 of 92
70.70 of 92
71.Source:Getty 71 of 92
72.72 of 92
73.Source:Getty 73 of 92
74.74 of 92
75.75 of 92
76.Source:Getty 76 of 92
77.77 of 92
78.Source:Getty 78 of 92
79.79 of 92
80.80 of 92
81.Source:Getty 81 of 92
82.Source:Getty 82 of 92
83.Source:Getty 83 of 92
84.Source:Getty 84 of 92
85.Source:Getty 85 of 92
86.Source:Getty 86 of 92
87.Source:Getty 87 of 92
88. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 88 of 92
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 92
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 92
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 92
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 92
NYPD Handcuffs Black Teenage Girl To A Pole For Nearly Seven Hours was originally published on newsone.com