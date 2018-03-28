WHO WORE IT BEST: Was Adrienne Bailon Or Beyoncé More Spot On In This Top? [POLL]

Beyoncé was spotted with Blue Ivy doing some weekend shopping at Target. She wore a $410.00 Self-Portrait asymmetric satin polka dot top.

She was also spotted in the same top at Big Sean‘s 30th Birthday with Jay-Z.

Big Sean's 30th birthday party in LA. A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Mar 27, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

She wasn’t the only one who is feeling this frill top.

Adrienne Bailon wore it first at the Mercer Hotel in NYC and posted a photo to the gram.

She also wore it to a Sirus XM event and paired the top with white pumps.

We have to know: who styled this look best? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section!

