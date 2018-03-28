SayHerName: Amia Tyrae Berryman Is The 7th Transgender Woman Killed in 2018

Transgender women of color are disproportionately victims of fatal violence. And tragically, another Black transgender women has been murdered.
According to WBRZ, on March 26 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, “Officers responded to the Shades Motel on Airline Highway around 1:15 a.m. At the scene was a man with apparent gunshot injures, according to police. The man died at the scene.” The report misgendered her, but the victim was Amia Tyrae Berryman, a 28-year-old transgender woman. She is the seventh (reported) transgender woman killed this year, and five have been of color. She is being honored on social media.
Mic.com reports, “White remembered Tyrae as an ‘awesome’ friend, ‘who despite being bullied’ herself, would stand up for her friends.” White seemed to indicate that Tyrae had been concerned for her safety; she told Mic that Tyrae ‘didn’t have a easy life,; and that she ‘was taken away in the very manner she feared.’”
Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Amia Tyrae Berryman.
