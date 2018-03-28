Golf in Peachtree City Invitational and Raise Funds to Help Operation Homefront Serve Military Families

Golfers may register now to play in or to sponsor the Fourth Annual Peachtree City Invitational on Monday, May 7, at Flat Creek Golf Course in Peachtree City and raise funds to support Operation Homefront programs to build strong, stable, and secure military families in Georgia and throughout the nation. Register or sponsor online at www.operationhomefront.org/peachtree.

Following the 11 a.m. opening ceremony and air show, play kicks off with a noon shotgun start. The invitational includes golfing on the pristine Flat Creek Golf Course, hole-in-one prizes, and a 5 p.m. cocktails and dinner party.

The event will be highlighted by a pregame air show featuring the Falcon RV Squadron’s flyover of home-built high-performance aircraft in a Missing Man formation and the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation’s landing of a Cobra Helicopter.

Flat Creek Country Club offers 27 holes of great golf. Designed by Joe Lee and opened in 1968, the course features three diverse nines, a variety of elevation changes, and beautiful views of Flat Creek, which winds throughout the course.

# # #

About Operation Homefront: Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.