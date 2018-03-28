‘An Enemy of the People;’ An insightful piece of work about free expression

Let’s Play had the pleasure of being “In Conversation” with one of Chicago’s favorites, Mr. Allen Gilmore at the beautiful Goodman Theatre. Mr. Gilmore has starred in numerous plays here at The Goodman Theatre such as “Yasmina’s Necklace,” “Objects in the Mirror” and four productions of “A Christmas Carol.”

LP: Tell us about “An Enemy of the People.”

AG: “An Enemy of the People” is a play that was written in 1882 and it is 135 years old; unfortunately, it feels like it was written last year. The subject matter and what they’re dealing with in this play is very typical to our current America.

The upside of this work is that it is a classic piece of writing meaning that it applies or can apply to the human condition happening today from this play. It’s about a society that is struggling with social, economic and morality issues. This play is about the collision, the showdown between conscience and capitalism between money and morality.

LP: What is the role you play?

AG: The part that I play is a guy by the named of Frederick Aslaksen, and he is Norwegian. This play takes place in Norway which is something I enjoy because although I’m African-American, I’m able to play the role of a Norwegian man. This is why I enjoy working with Goodman Theatre and director Robert Falls. This story is about the playwright’s desire to speak to the whole country of Norway, and I think that Robert also wanted to speak to a broad audience because he wanted to speak to a broad section of society. It’s more likely that this could be achieved through a broad cross-section of people in the cast that looks similar to the American fabric of today.

With regards to my character, Frederick owns a small business in this Norwegian town, and if we were to characterize him today, he would be a conservative, but he would be a liberal conservative that is right on the line and just a whisper away from being a Republican conservative. I say this because my main focus in this play is the perpetuation of good business and helping the town’s economy. Therefore, he is always seeking what’s going to help his business specifically and what’s going to help business in general within his small hometown.

LP: How did you get started in acting?

AG: My answer to that question is you are born an actor. It’s something that you might find later on in life but when you find it, you know it’s like a key that fits right into a lock and unlocks something within you, and then you discover that acting is what you are supposed to be doing.

I was able to realize that by being exposed by groups, going to see other people acting, taking a class or being involved with a small theater production then all of a sudden, you say that’s for me. So I understood that about myself at a young age.

I went to a performing arts school in Houston and then when I got out of there, I knew I was an actor and wanted to act, but my passion was English grammar and literature; so I was going to be an English teacher with the theater on the side.

Then I went to New York University and got into an acting class with this teacher named Stella Adler, who is a very well-known acting teacher. She told me, yes you can do this; so I became encouraged and decided to leave the English major behind and see if I could make a go with acting.

LP: What is the takeaway that you want people to understand about the Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s play?

AG: First, I want people to understand that this play is very much applicable to what is happening today and that there are so many things said in this play that we as Americans need to hear and about, particularly in Ibsen’s Act Four, big town hall scene.

This pivotal scene has some good and some little bizarre, weird and frightening things that were discussed. We were in a talkback session, and there were a few people that said, some of the comments made during that town hall meeting sounded like the early days of Hitler and what he might have said. Some of the comments Dr. Stockmann made were very elitist where he states that people who have some privileges, some money, and some luxury, grow up with better brains and have a better outlook on life.

This play is very complicated because it has an elitist part of it that is dangerous and a part that is very, very good and useful. What you will leave and take away from this play is what is needed; the economic need of the town over the conscience needs to do what is humanly desirable.

LP: Were you given any license for creativity in your role?

AG: Not as far as the play because Robert Falls wanted to stay true to the adaption he created, however, what we were able to do was create our character background . For example, Lanise who played Katherine Stockman and was the daughter of Morton Kiil, played by David Darlow, came from the Caribbean to Norway with her mother.

As for me, the son of a fisherman’s Ola and my mother’s name was Inga, and she was just a housewife. The father eventually saved his money and bought a printing press company. Ola was a hardcore drinker that was very abusive. He eventually left the family and the business. However, Fredrick was of age to take over the print shop, and he was able to buy the shop’s building. His mother raised him to be a devout Lutheran; which I grew up in Texas as a Lutheran and she was very emasculating towards Fredrick. I also setup Aslaksen character to be gay.

LP: What drew you to this play?

AG: First, it was happening at Goodman Theatre. I’ve had the great and good fortune to be here at GT a few times, and I love it here. I feel at home here. I know so many of the people here, I know all of the staff here; so that was the first thing. Secondly, because of Bob (Robert Falls) was here. I’ve always looked forward to working with him and then finally the play itself.

As we have been discussing, “An Enemy of the People” is a very complicated and interesting play to where a lot of production companies are doing this play all across the country because it’s so timely. Lastly, I like the character Aslaksen because to me he was funny and serious, which provided me with a terrific character to play.

“An Enemy of The People” has received numerous “Highly Recommended” reviews which include one from us, Let’s Play. EOTP is now playing at Goodman Theatre until April 15th, 2018.