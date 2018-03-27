Ed Gordon hosts 2018 Women of Excellence Celebration

Tickets are on sale now for Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine and AtlantaDailyWorld.com’s annual Women of Excellence Celebration to March 29, 2018 at 6 p.m. at The Fairmont Hotel with award-winning journalist Ed Gordon hosting. For more than 10 years, this highly anticipated awards ceremony has recognized world-class women from the Atlanta area who have displayed the highest level of leadership, whose commitment to excellence is empowering, and whose achievements are unparalleled.

Special recognition will be given this year to Dr. Bernice King (The Civil Rights Legacy Award) and actress Victoria Rowell (The Community Crusader Award). This illustrious award has to date been presented to hundreds of Atlanta’s brightest and most accomplished women to celebrate their profound influence within their communities. In the past we have honored such greats as Terri J. Vaughn, Judge Penny Brown Reynolds, Dr. Alvetta Peterman Thomas, Quinnie Jenkins, Rosalind G. Brewer and many others – making this a coveted sisterhood.

The 2018 honorees include: Catherine Buell, Atlanta Housing Authority · Erica Crosling, Cricket Wireless · Patrice Greer, Creative Concourse Concepts LLC · Cheryle Harrison, Katz Networks · Dr. Tara Hrobowski-Blackman, Cardiologist · Rokeya Jones, Microsoft · Janis Ware, The Atlanta Voice · Nzinga Shaw, The Atlanta Hawks & Philips Arena · Keya Grant, WestRock · Theresa Schroeder, Turner Construction Company · DeRetta Cole Rhodes, YMCA of Metro Atlanta · Elizabeth Espy, Atlanta Police Dept. · Virginia W. Harris, National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc. · Natosha Reid Rice, Habitat for Humanity · Suzanne Burks, The Burks Companies · Sabrina Jenkins, The Atlanta Braves · Tiffany Callaway-Ferrell, Georgia Power · Alrene Richards Barr, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport · Joni Taylor, University of Georgia · Janice Robinson, United Way of Greater Atlanta · Juliet Hall, Juliet Hall Inc. · Keri Norris, The Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority · Nicole Ashe, Cox Automotive, Inc. · Tracee Benzo, Benzo Law · Elizabeth Espy, Atlanta Police Department · Leona Barr-Davenport, Atlanta Business League · Nancy Flake-Johnson, Urban League of Greater Atlanta · Lorraine Orr, Boys and Girls Club of America · Rhonda Briggins, MARTA · Mary Chatman, Wellstar · Blythe Keeler Robinson, Sheltering Arms · Teresa Wynn Roseborough, The Home Depot · Angela Baskerville, AT&T · Adrienne White, Citizen’s Trust Bank · Sharon Reed, CBS46 · Pamela Simmons, Morehouse School of Medicine · Julie Dash, Spelman College · Debra Tyler-Horton, AARP · Melanie Few-Harrison, Results Marketing & Media Inc. · Judge Glenda Hatchett, The Hatchett Firm · Chantrise Holliman, Disturb the Universe LLC · Tamara Nash, Susan G. Komen · Felicia Moore, Atlanta City Council · Bishop Dr. Barbara King, Hillside International Truth Center Inc. · Elizabeth Wilson, Georgia Micro Enterprise Network

Honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominees.

