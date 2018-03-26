The Congressional Black Caucus now recruiting fellows for 2018 – 2020 Cohort

CBCF Fellows work across congressional and committee offices during their two-year tenure in D.C. During the first-year office placement, fellows gain invaluable experience as they assist in the development of legislative and public policy initiatives in CBC Member Offices. During the second half of the program, fellows transition to a congressional committee. The committee placement complements their experience in a member’s office and provides the fellows with a full view of the legislative process.

Explore the CBCF Fellowships today!

Fellowship Applications Now Open

Through the CBCF’s 20-month fellowship programs, participants work with congressional members and committees, attend leadership development seminars, complete community service projects, produce policy papers, and more!

Qualifications:

U.S. citizen or permit to work int he U.S. through May 2020

Graduate/professional degree in public policy, health, science, technology or other relevant fields; must be completed before the start of the program

Familiarity with the U.S. legislative process, Congress, and the Congressional Black Caucus

Commitment to creating and implementing policies to improve the living conditions of underserved and underrepresented individuals

Selected applicants will be qualified African-American or black young professionals who have earned a graduate or professional degree