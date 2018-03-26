Prominent Atlanta Leaders to Honor Dr. Rita Jackson Samuels for Her Impact on Women’s History

While her hard work and perseverance earned Dr. Rita Jackson Samuels a spot in Black History Month, she is best known for making sure black women were included and for celebrating all women during Women’s History Month and beyond. This year, Dr. Samuels can take a bow as the Georgia Coalition of Black Women, Women Flying High and a host of prominent business, political and community leaders honor her for four decades of devoted work empowering Women and Girls in Georgia. The 20th Annual Women’s History Month luncheon will take place on Friday March 30, 2018 at The Carter Center.

Dr. Samuels grew up poor in Forsyth Georgia but went on to work alongside Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., served at the White House under President Jimmy Carter, founded Georgia Coalition for Black Women and, after years of advocacy work, she established Women Flying High, LLC to form strategic alliances and joint venture opportunities that would increase women’s share of government contracts.

The first Black female in Georgia’s history to serve on the personal staff of a Georgia Governor, Dr. Samuels served as Governor Jimmy Carter’s coordinator of the Governor’s Council on Human Relations. She also worked as a consultant with the Carter White House Staff in 1977 as well as with the Community Services Administration. And in 1983, Samuels served as director of former Mayor Andrew Young’s Office of Citizens & Community Affairs.

