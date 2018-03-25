***Media Event Advisory***

March For Our Lives Atlanta: Sign Making Event

Press planning to attend the Sign Making Event, please RSVP here.

ATLANTA, GA – On Wednesday, March 21st, from 6PM – 8PM at Central Presbyterian Church at 201 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, the youth organizers of March for Our Lives Atlanta will host a Sign Making Event in preparation for the march, which is set to kick off Saturday at 11 AM from the Center for Civil and Human Rights. Media is encouraged to attend the Sign Making Event and will have the opportunity to speak with the youth organizers of the march.

What: A Sign Making Event in preparation for the March for Our Lives Atlanta. Around 150 youth and adults have RSVPed to attend. March student organizers will be available for press interviews and media are welcome to attend to capture footage of this event.

When: Wednesday, March 21st from 6PM to 8PM

Where: Central Presbyterian Church at 201 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303. Live truck parking is available in the alley adjacent to Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Who:

Anyone planning on attending the march who would like to make signs for the march.

Anyone planning on attending the march who would like to be trained to be a Peace Marshal at the march.

Anyone unable to attend the march who would still like to be involved with MFOL ATL.

Any press wishing to cover the event and/or interview the youth organizers of the march.

For further updates on the March for Our Lives Atlanta, follow the march on Twitter and Instagram at @mfolgeorgia and at March for Our Lives – Atlanta on Facebook.