White Officer Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Will Get $344,000 In Back Pay

Not only can a white officer be acquitted for shooting an unarmed Black man. A white officer can also get money for back pay and legal fees. Make America great again!

On July 19, 2015, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sam DuBose was fatally shot by University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing. DuBose was pulled over for a missing front license plate and a suspended driver’s license. Tensing reportedly fired because DuBose started his car during the traffic stop. The officer also claimed he was dragged because his arm was in the car as DuBose drove off. However, body cam footage proved Tensing lied about being dragged. DuBose was shot in the head. He was 43 years old.

According to the Associated Press, “The university earlier reached a $5.3 million settlement with DuBose’s family, including free undergraduate tuition for his 13 children.” In addition, Ray Tensing, 28, also gets paid. Per the AP, “The Fraternal Order of Police had challenged Tensing’s firing, saying he shouldn’t have been removed from the university’s police force before the case was resolved. As part of the settlement, the union said, Tensing has resigned and will not pursue any other claims against the university… The University of Cincinnati agreed to pay more than $244,000 in back pay and benefits and $100,000 in legal fees.”

He also gets no punishment. Tensing was indicted on murder, but the charges were dropped last year after two juries were deadlocked.

