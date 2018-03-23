The Token Black Guy For The NRA Disrespects The Survivors Of Mass Shootings

Tomorrow, teenagers across the country will be participating in March For Our Lives, a rally calling for stricter gun laws to decrease the insane amount of gun violence we have seen in recent years. Since the assault weapons ban expired in 2004, mass shootings have increased by 200 percent. That said, the NRA still fights for American citizens having access to militarized weapons, partly because AR-15s are the most popular and profitable guns in the country. Yet, the NRA, which basically controls the Republican party and donated 30 million to Trump’s campaign, uses the trite reasoning of the Second Amendment. Now, their token Black spokesperson is speaking.

Colion Noir hosts a web series for NRA’s YouTube channel. In a recent episode, he went on an idiotic rant about teenagers marching for the lives, “To all the kids from Parkland getting ready to use your First Amendment to attack everyone else’s Second Amendment at your march on Saturday, I wish a hero like [Maryland’s Great Mills High School resource officer] Blaine [Gaskill] had been at Marjory Douglas High School last month.” He continued, “Because your classmates would still be alive and no one would know your names. And because the media would have completely and utterly ignored your story the way they ignored his.”

Noir is using one example of Blaine Gaskill, the Maryland school officer who stopped the shooter in Maryland. While Gaskill is a hero, for Noir to use one example out of the countless other examples of gun violence is completely disrespectful. He also called the march “one-sided, logic-deprived, and intellectually dishonest.”

Noir obviously knows these young people do not want to take away anyone’s Second Amendment rights, they are simply asking to not live in a world where it is easier to be an AR-15 than a handgun. Second Amendment rights should not supersede someone’s right to live.

Who knows how much NRA is paying Noir to play the fool, but we hope the check is worth it. Watch the idiocy below.

