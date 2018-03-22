What’s In Your Bag: Amara La Negra

[anvplayer video=”4347359″]

Amara La Negra, the gorgeous breakout star of Love and Hip Hop Miami, stopped by the HelloBeautiful studios to let us in on a few beauty secrets, including what essentials she always keeps in her newly-purchased Gucci bag.

She reveals her love of lashes, stating “I love to rock lashes because if you really have some nice pop to your eyes you look fabulous!”

Check out the full video above and check out some of our recommendations for similar products to Amara’s faves:

Okay Olive Oil Face & Body Lotion – $7.99 from OkayPureNaturals.com

Ardell Faux Mink Lash #811 – $5.99 from Ulta.com

Shea Moisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Overnight Face Oil – $9.99 from SheaMoisture.com

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream – $5.97 from Walmart.com

MORE ‘LET’S MAKEUP’:

LET’S MAKEUP: Kandi Burruss Shares With #TeamBeautiful What’s In Her Bag

LET’S MAKEUP: Celebrity Makeup Artist Camara Aunique Shares What’s In Her Bag