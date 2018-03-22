HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her Abs At The Power Stylists Dinner

Yara Shahidi has become one to watch with her fashion and beauty trends. The Grown-ish star is often seen on the red carpet looking stunning and is often styled by Jason Bolden. On Tuesday evening, she attended The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner, in honor of some of the top stylists in the industry.

The 18-year-old beauty wore a drawstring crop top and printed skirt by Rosie Assoulin from the Spring/Summer 2018 collection. She paired the look with beige suede pumps and a $2,350.00 Cartoon-Print Saffiano Frame Shoulder Bag by Prada.

Shahidi consistently plays up her eyes with bright colors. This yellow cat-eye liner against a neutral and dewy face looks absolutely gorgeous. She wore her curly hair in an effortless top bun.

Beauties, we have to know, is this look HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below!

DON’T MISS:

Yara Shahidi Gives Us A Stunning Purple Eye On Jimmy Kimmel

GET THE LOOK: Yara Shahidi Is Killing This Winter Color Combo

Yara Shahidi Goes For An All White Look At Elle Magazine’s ‘Women In Hollywood’ Event