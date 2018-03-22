Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For BeyGood4Burundi

It looks like Gucci is working hard to fix its past missteps. From getting heat for utilizing Dapper Dan designs (before ultimately partnering with him) to casting a campaign with all Black models asking them to ‘dance’ (and getting a read for the ages from the New York Times), this time, they’ve partnered with Beyoncé to do some serious good for the women and girls in Burundi.

On World Water Day, Chime For Change (Gucci’s global campaign for gender equality) revealed they would be partnering with Beyonce and UNICEF to bring clean water to approximately 120,000 women, girls, and their families in Burundi by committing $1M to build over 80 wells. This partnership with BeyGood4Burundi will add to the already 35 wells that have already been built and help towards the goal of providing clean water to at least 366,000 women and girls by 2020.

Marco Bizzari, Gucci’s President and CEO stated, “Gucci and Chime For Change are proud to stand with Beyoncé and Unicef to help change the lives of hundreds of thousands of girls and women in Burundi. Through our commitment to BeyGood4Burundi, we continue the mission of Chime For Change to provide education, health and justice to girls and women globally.”

The partnership with Gucci and Beyoncé isn’t new. In 2013, Bey, Gucci, and Salma Hayek co-founded Chime For Change and have since helped over 400,000 women and girls and reached almost 3M families and community members. The organization has supported over 420 projects with over 150 partners in 88 countries. In addition to BeyGood4Burundi, their projects include supporting those affected by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico in 2017, UNICEF’s Girls’ Empowerment Initiative, and Hayaek’s work to support Syrian refugees in 2015.

It goes way deeper than Beyoncé just wearing the brand and we love it.

You can donate to the organization, here.

