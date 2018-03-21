The Bigs Presents: This Week’s Top 5 Chicago Hoopers

The season has come to an end and we’ve narrowed The BIGS Hooper Of The Year down to our final 4 players! Below we take a look at the finalists and give their case for the award…

Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr- Simeon Wolverines) – “Talo” took his game to the next level as he elevated a very talented Simeon squad to a top 10 national ranking and a city title during the regular season. The Iowa State University commit was in his bag all season but fell short of the ultimate goal (with what head coach Robert Smith said could be the most talented team he’s coached) …a state title. There’s no denying that he is worth the price of admission and bright things are in store for this young man!

Ayo Dosunmu (Sr- Morgan Park Mustangs) – Ayo missed 12 of the Mustangs 34 games (9-3 without him) due to a serious ankle injury. He returned at the start of the CPS playoffs and MP lost to Whitney Young on a buzzer beater in the quarterfinals. They finished the season 8-0 on the way to back-to-back 3A state titles. Dosunmu set a new record for points scored (28) in a championship game and ended his high school career as a winner. He will take his talents to the University Of Illinois and head coach Brad Underwood where expectations are high, but Dosunmu has proved without a shadow of a doubt that he’s willing to put in all the work necessary to succeed at the next level.

Javon Freeman-Liberty (Sr- Whitney Young Dolphins) – The most athletic of the finalists, “Vonno” played at a high level on both ends of the floor all season and was able to lead the Dolphins back to the 4A championship game. His versatility and elite competitiveness have been the keys to his success in his high school career as a Seton Sting and Whitney Young Dolphin. Freeman is headed to Valparaiso in the fall and should be the perfect fit. He is battle tested and is a prime candidate to flourish at the next level.

Dannie Smith (Sr- Orr Spartans) – “Danno Buckets” had an outstanding season as he helped lead the Spartans to back-to-back 2A state titles. He was tough, played inside out and a was a huge leader down the stretch for head coach Lou Adams. When a big play was needed, they put the ball in his hands and he came through in the clutch. Orr was as talented of a team as we saw this season and the guys knew they could count on Dannie when it mattered most. On a special Orr team, Dannie will be remembered as one of its brightest stars.

