How Activists Can Protect Their Personal Data In The Aftermath Of Facebook’s Privacy Breach

News of Facebook’s lax security with users’ personal data underscores the need for Black activists to be proactive in protecting their privacy on social media.
SEE ALSO: Black Activists Are Being Watched And Possibly Reported On In Mysterious ‘Race Paper,’ DHS Records Suggest
Facebook is under a microscope for its role in allowing Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm that worked to help elect Donald Trump, to collect and use the personal data of 50 million users. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Facebook violated terms of its 2011 consent decree with the agency in allowing Cambridge Analytica to access the data without users’ knowledge, Bloomberg News reported.
This news comes against the backdrop of civil rights groups demanding the termination of government surveillance of activists, including those involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition, White supremacist groups have a long history of targeting Black people in hate crimes, which is one theory behind the Austin bombings.
While government officials consider additional privacy regulations, the responsibility of protecting personal information is squarely on Facebook users, said the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an online security watchdog group. This was not a data breach but “exactly how Facebook’s infrastructure was designed to work,” the organization emphasized.
If leaving Facebook altogether isn’t an option, here are steps to take control of privacy settings that can block third parties from collecting personal data:
Log into Facebook and visit the App Settings page (or go there manually via the Settings Menu > Apps ).
From there, click the “Edit” button under “Apps, Websites and Plugins.” Click “Disable Platform.”
For some users, disabling the platform entirely is not a desirable option. Here’s a way to limit personal information that’s accessible by third party apps:
From the same page, click “Edit” under “Apps Others Use.” Then uncheck the types of information that you don’t want other apps to see.
SEE ALSO:
Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know
Watch: White Thugs Attack Motorist And Gets ‘Knocked The F**k Out!’
Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People
Austin Bombings: 19 Days Of White Domestic Terror Targeting Black People
1. First Victim Killed: Anthony Stephan HouseSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Anthony Stephan House's HomeSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Second Victim Killed: Draylen MasonSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Third ExplosionSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Third Explosion Crime SceneSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Fourth ExplosionSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Fourth Explosion InvestigationSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Police Talk To The PublicSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Police Speak AgainSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Fifth Blast OccursSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. Texas Troopers RespondSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Authorities Hunt For Suspected BomberSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Authorities On Suspect's TrailSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Location Of Bomber FoundSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. FBI On PatrolSource:Getty 15 of 15
How Activists Can Protect Their Personal Data In The Aftermath Of Facebook’s Privacy Breach was originally published on newsone.com