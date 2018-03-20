Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama ‘The Liberators’

You would think that with the massive success of Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan would take some time to chill for a bit and enjoy the fruits of his labor. Well, that’s apparently not his style, as he has just been confirmed to produce a new film about an all-black WWII regiment.

After recently announcing that his production company will be implementing inclusion riders on all future projects, Michael B. Jordan continues to make meaningful moves in Hollywood, including his latest producing effort. Shadow and Act reports that Jordan is set to produce The Liberators, a drama about an all-black WWII regiment.

Via Shadow and Act:

Michael B. Jordan doesn’t stop working. He’s onboard to produce the war action-drama, ‘The Liberators,’ thought his Outlier Society Productions, along with Safehouse Pictures

According to THR, the project, based on a spec script written by Madison Turner, “tells the story of the 761st regiment in World War II, an entirely African-American combat unit whose heroism led to the desegregation of the armed forces.”

It is unknown at this point whether Jordan would star in the film as well. Warner Bros. recently finalized a deal for the script package.

This is just another in a slew of projects that Jordan has lined up with his production company. There is an in-development Netflix family sci-fi drama, Raising Dion, a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair starring Jordan, an untitled coming-of-age drama on OWN produced by Jordan and written by Tarell Alvin McCraney and a film adaptation of the YA novel The Stars Beneath Our Feat, which will be Jordan’s directorial debut.

Circling back to Black Panther, in which Michael B. Jordan plays the scene-stealing villain Killmonger, it was recently confirmed that a sequel to the record-breaking film is in the works. Fingers crossed that he returns!

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Say What Now? Former Danity Kane Star Aubrey O’Day Had An Affair With Trump Jr.?

Research Shows That Black Boys With The Same Resources And Education Will Never Earn More Than White Men