Chicago CRED Launches GoFundMe to send 250 youth to D.C.

Chicago CRED, an organization working to achieve a transformative reduction in Chicago gun violence, launched a GoFundMe campaign to rent buses for 250 young men and women to travel from Chicago to Washington, D.C. to attend the March For Our Lives rally on March 24.

Those traveling to Washington will include 200 students from Chicago neighborhoods that are plagued by violence. Another 50 are young men who are rebuilding their lives by leaving gangs and finding permanent employment to support themselves and their families. They’ve all lost a friend or family member to gun violence. Some have lost upwards of 20 members of their friends and family to gun violence in Chicago.

The 250 young people of color from Chicago will travel to DC to make their voices heard and stand with the hundreds of thousands of people all across this country fighting to prevent and reduce gun violence.

“Here’s our ask: stand with Chicago’s future and send these young men and women to DC. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Chicago young people to add their voices to one of the most urgent issues of our day. Show them that you have their back. Show them what we stand for as a country. Sponsor one person. Send ten people. Sponsor an entire bus. Give whatever you can. Let’s make a difference and send Chicago’s youth to DC to march for our lives,” said Gerald Smith from North Lawndale College Prep, who will be chaperoning students on the trip.