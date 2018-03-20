Amara La Negra Is A Chocolate Dipped Goddess For Latina Magazine’s Spring Issue

Amara La Negra is using her platform and keeping the conversation on colorism and representation at the forefront. The 27-year-old singer and Love And Hip Hop Miami star is the cover model for the latest issue of Latina Magazine.
BREAKING BARRIERS! at @Latina Magazine This is Such a Huge Moment For the #AfroLatino Community ,for any girl they may look up to me. For anyone that can relate. Representation Matters! But Nothing is Impossible! Thank you @latina for Making me the Cover of your magazine. ——————————————————————— ¡ROMPIENDO BARRERAS! Gracias a @Latina Magazine Este es un gran momento para la comunidad #AfroLatino, para cualquier chica que me admire. Para cualquiera que pueda relacionarse a mi sentir. ¡La representación importa! ¡Pero nada es imposible! Es todo un honor para mi Gracias @latina por hacerme la portada de tu revista.
The Afro-Latina beauty embraces her neck while looking intently into the camera as her afro flourishes.