AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style Editor
Posted 5 hours ago
3 reads Leave a comment
AJ Williams@chickdom
Martin had a dream (In my Kendrick Lamar voice) #HappyMLKDay7:34 pm - 15 Jan 2018
AJ Williams@chickdom
In 2018, I want to hear that you love yourself more than before... #ImSelfish #CHICKDOM thoughtcatalog.com/rayi-noormega/…8:36 pm - 01 Jan 2018
AJ Williams@chickdom
Hey... Ho... 2017 it’s time to go!!! Time to clear all the shit of 2017 out!! #RebelSoulChick michronicleonline.com/2017/12/27/cle…9:16 pm - 27 Dec 2017
comments – Add Yours
Trending
-
Headache Locations: What Do They Mean?
-
Report: Prince Harry Invited Obamas To His Wedding And Guess The Orange Fool Who Didn’t Get An Invite
-
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches Husband In Another Affair, Audio Released
-
Chicago Defender’s Top 20 Most Influential Political Figures
-
Worth Lickin’ Your Fingers: Chicago Top Five BBQ Joints
-
The Strange Case of Ruby McCollum
Get Informed!
×
Sign Up Now For The Chicago Defender Digital Daily Newsletter!
Close
Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.