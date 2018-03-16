Terry Crews calls Hollywood a ‘plantation,’ ‘If this is the end of my career, just end it’

In February 2016, actor Terry Crews claimed Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped his groin twice. In November 2017, Crews filed a police report. However, earlier this month, the district attorney rejected a felony filing and sent the case to the City Attorney, who said the case was barred by the statute of limitations. According to TMZ, “It appears the D.A. rejected a felony filing because the alleged conduct did not rise to the level of a felony. If the D.A. felt it was felony conduct, she could have filed the case because a felony would have been within the statute of limitations.” In addition, they admit Venit groped Crews, however, “Venit did not make contact with Terry’s skin when he allegedly grabbed his genitals, and also because Venit didn’t restrain Terry.”

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Crews, 49, spoke out about the current state of his career. His phone hasn’t been ringing, especially from Avi Lerner, a producer for the film franchise Expendables, who he called out on Twitter for telling him to drop the lawsuit against Adam Venit. Crews said, “People don’t understand that Hollywood is a very violent place. The best way to put it is that it’s like a plantation. You use extreme violence. You see a lot of people who never work again. For even speaking up the whole thing is that they cut your head off so that the next person doesn’t speak.”

He also added, “What I’ve been doing is just exposing. If this is the end of my career, just end it now. ‘Cause I’m gonna keep living, I’m gonna keep doing my thing. But if I don’t do another Expendables, then let’s not do another one. I’m OK with that.”

We hope Crews isn’t banned from working because he spoke out. No one should be shamed for telling their truth.