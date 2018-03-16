Join NewsOne At The Annual Be Expo In Philadelphia

NewsOne.com will be present and accounted for the annual Be Expo in Philadelphia all day Saturday. Representing the website will be new Managing Editor Bruce C.T. Wright, who said he’s looking forward to getting to know NewsOne’s readership much more in an effort to give them the type of stories and content they want.

“The BE Expo is going to be an amazing chance for NewsOne to connect with our readers in real life, and hopefully gain some new ones,” Wright said this week while preparing for the expo. “NewsOne is already dedicated to bringing news about Black people for Black people, but I’m treating Saturday as a veritable meet-and-greet with existing and potentially new visitors to the site to gauge their interests to help bolster our future coverage.”

Aside from manning the NewsOne booth, Wright has been scheduled to participate in two really important panel discussions during the Expo, which opens at 10 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m.

The first one, called “Moment Vs. Movement,” puts Wright on a panel with NewsOne Now’s Roland Martin as well as other Black newsmakers discussing how we can “continue to fight for our rights beyond the marches and hashtags.”

The other panel, called “Raising Kings,” is an “in-depth conversation about raising our boys in 2018 America.”

Wright said he was excited to be on both panels to talk about issues that are near and dear to his heart.

“Black folks have ben getting the short end of the social justice stick for way too long,” Wright said. “Open forum discussions can many times lead to positive solutions and I’m expecting a really fruitful conversation on Saturday.”

But the “Raising Kings” panel was just as meaningful to Wright, who has two young children, including a son, Wesley, who is six.

“I’m increasingly distressed when I see how the system continues to be rigged, especially against Black folks,” Wright said. “That system especially includes education, which is paramount for raising children, especially Black boys, who are usually lower on the educational achievement totem pole. We need to change that.”

The BE Expo, hosted by Radio One Philadelphia, has been described as the “largest expo for diversity and empowerment in Philadelphia” complete with “a day of empowerment, shopping, beauty makeovers, fashion, panel discussions, product sampling, celebrity interviews, health screenings and more, attracting close to 15,000 consumers.”

Make it a point to visit the Expo and see all the other panels and events it has planned for the day. While you’re there, be sure to stop by the NewsOne booth, where Martin was expected to be briefly to meet with folks.

