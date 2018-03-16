Atlanta Hair Extravaganza convenes to Ditch The Use of Elastic Bands, April 7

The countdown has begun! The biggest product breakthrough for curly and kinky hair everywear, the PuffCuff, is holding its first event ever — #DitchtheBand LIVE — on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 4:00pm-7:00pm EDT at The Gathering Spot.

As featured in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, NaturallyCurly.com and Black Enterprise to name a few, the PuffCuff hair accessory is taking the beauty world by storm for innovating an alternative to the traditional elastic hair band. Founder, Ceata Lash, is on a mission to encourage everyone to end their dependency on damaging hair accessories by ditching elastic hair bands and other hair ties, which are known to cause hair breakage, thin edges and tension headaches. PuffCuff is a unique, durable, easy-to-use tool that will uphold curls and kinks in a variety of styles without the suffering confines and tension brought upon by elastic bands and other hair ties. Equipped to handle the most thickest manes, the full PuffCuff line of products consists of various sizes of uniquely designed PuffCuff clamps suitable for all ages, males and females, with curly to kinky hair.

“I would definitely tell everyone to at least try the PuffCuff,” says PuffCuff customer Tabitha Wiggins, “You’ll notice immediate changes. No more headaches!”

Customer, Windy Mendoza, says, “Go online and get the PuffCuff. I don’t feel like I’m wearing anything! This is fantastic!”

#DitchtheBand LIVE serves as the PuffCuff’s premiere beauty event, featuring a hair show, product demonstrations, styling tutorials, a vendor marketplace and loaded swag bags filled with curly hair goodies. The event will be held at the Gathering Spot on 384 Northyards Boulevard, Atlanta, GA. Tickets are $15 for the public and free to members of the media who provide credentials. All registrants will receive a free t-shirt and free Original PuffCuff hair clamp when they register at thepuffcuff.com/products/ditchtheband.

Specific #DitchtheBand LIVE highlights include:

• The PuffCuff Pop-Up Salon where attendees will receive their free original PuffCuff hair clamps and Glamorous Styling Tutorials, provided by the PuffCuff Glam Team.

• Dance Presentation choreographed by one of Beyoncé’s hand-picked dancers and former Philadelphia 76ers performer, Kimmie Gee.

• The exciting PuffCuff Hair Show, showcasing elaborate curly updos from the workplace to the runway. The show is produced mobile beauty service and fashion show producers YBLimited.

• The PuffCuff Vendor Marketplace featuring Noisy Knits, Stolen Outfitters, Two Twisted Sisters, and Femmnoire to name a few.

• The PuffCuff Swag Bags, available at no additional charge to attendees, includes complimentary products from companies including Symphony Chips, Uncle Funky’s Daughter, CURLS, Curls & Potions, Healthy Hair Journey, Kriyiyah Botanicals, Inansi, Patsie Girl and Treasured Locks to name just a few.

Attendees will leave the event with everything needed to ensure having the very best experience using a PuffCuff while taking better care of their naturally curly manes.

For product reviews, interviews with PuffCuff Founder, Ceata E. Lash, and event coverage opportunities, please contact Lauren Thomas with Brainchild Associates at lthomas@brainchildassociates.com or call 678-884-4008 ext. 705.

ABOUT THE PUFFCUFF:

PuffCuff LLC was launched in August of 2013 by founder, Ceata E. Lash. While transitioning to natural hair, Ceata created the original PuffCuff out of the need for a product to style hair in a puff without the breakage or pain usually associated with using rubber or elastic bands that tug and rip hair each time they’re worn and removed. It’s the only clamp for thick, curly hair on the market! PuffCuff is made with a durable high impact-resistant plastic and designed with a contour fit. PuffCuff’s wide mouth is specially crafted to accommodate thick hair without cinching tightly while maintaining comfort. The short teeth and hook closure allow it to stay securely in place. This unisex hair clamp will not cause hair breakage or damage, and it works with all types of thick hair— including dread locs, twists and braids. To learn more, visit http://www.thepuffcuff.com and follow on Instagram @thepuffcuff.

