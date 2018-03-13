The Wake Up: Craig Mack Dies; Serena Faces Off Against Venus

Sad News In Hip-Hop

Rapper Craig Mack has died at the age of 46, according to reports. The man who made a name for himself in hip-hop with his classic debut single “Flava In Ya Ear” in 1994 died in a South Carolina hospital on Monday, the New York Daily News reported.

Mack, the first person Puff Daddy ever signed to a Bad Boy Records contract, reportedly died of heart failure, but a friend and collaborator said “he had been ill for some time and knew he wouldn’t survive,” according to the Daily News.

“He was prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord,” music producer Alvin Toney told the Daily News. “He was prepared to do that. He wasn’t scared. He was ready.”

Why Serena’s Loss Is Really A Win

Serena Williams lost in straight sets to her sister Venus on Monday night in her grand return to tennis more than a year after giving birth to her daughter, ESPN reported. The rust was there for Serena, but it was a necessary step for her journey back to the top of the rankings.

Serena is back. Venus is the victor. The sisterhood endures. pic.twitter.com/VdhQ4Ckke4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2018

“It’s different, I haven’t played in over a year,” she said. “It’s definitely not less disappointing, I wish it was. But then I wouldn’t be who I am. … I just have a long way to go and I look forward to the journey.”

The match took place in in Indian Wells, California, where in 2001 she got some hostile treatment from the crowd. “Richard Williams said he heard racial slurs from the crowd and he paused to shake his fist at them. Serena was booed throughout the final before she beat Clijsters in three sets for her second title in the desert. After that, the sisters boycotted Indian Wells for 14 years,” ESPN wrote.



