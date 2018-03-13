Katrina Pierson Rejoins The Trump Fold Of Crazy Surrogates

President Trump is reuniting with one of his most dedicated and outrageous Black surrogate, which will add to the insanity that’s coming out of his political camp. Team Trump announced on Tuesday that it rehired the campaign’s former 2016 national spokeswoman Katrina Pierson ahead of the 2020 presidential run.

“As we build out our operations for the 2018 mid-term elections and the 2020 reelection campaign, we are pleased to welcome back two outstanding members of our 2016 team,” said Brad Parscale, Trump’s recently hired campaign manager, according to The Hill. He added that Pierson and John McEntee, Trump’s former personal aide who was forced out of his White House job on Tuesday, are “proven leaders.”

JUST IN: Trump campaign hires Katrina Pierson as senior adviser for 2020 election https://t.co/Hmty2zC50i pic.twitter.com/IdsH0ypdWm — The Hill (@thehill) March 13, 2018

Pierson, who will serve as a senior adviser to the campaign, was one of Trump’s most ardent Black voices—defending her boss against opponents (Democrats and Republicans) on cable news stations. Her shady past certainly didn’t help her image of being either uninformed or a bald-faced liar (or both). For example, she bizarrely blamed President Barack Obama for starting the war in Afghanistan. Obama, however, was a state senator at the time that war began. She also disrespected Obama by referring to him as the “head Negro in charge.”

Unsurprisingly, she’s being welcomed back to the fold by fellow Black Trump supporter Paris Dennard. He tweeted his congratulations after the announcement was made. On the other end of the political spectrum, Joy Reid begrudgingly sighed that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Pierson on TV defending the ridiculous, hateful things Trump says.

This person, Katrina Pierson, will now join your federal government as a “senior advisor” to the president of the United States. And no, I am not quoting @TheOnion. https://t.co/jzRbCxZnWt — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 13, 2018

Many others on Twitter documented their opinions on Pierson’s return to the public:

It’s barely 9:30am. Trump has fired his secretary of state. WSJ reports that WH aide John McEntee was fired for an unknown security clearance issue. AND the president’s 2020 campaign has hired everybody’s least favorite talking head, Katrina Pierson. We’re off to a good start. — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) March 13, 2018

What could possibly go wrong? Let the even crazier begin! Buckle Up! — Putin's Clown Prince (@putinsclown) March 13, 2018

Can y'all please *not* put her on tv though? — Honorable Rod Shaw (@aswadrodz) March 13, 2018

