Celebrities React To The Death Of Craig Mack

Photo by

News
Home > News

Celebrities React To The Death Of Craig Mack

The rapper was 46 years old.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted March 13, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

According to the New York Daily News, rapper Craig Mack died at 46 years old. There are conflicting reports on his death by the New York Daily News claims ” died of heart failure at a hospital near his Walterboro, S.C., home Monday.”

Mack was on of the first artists on Diddy‘s Bad Boy level and his song “Flava In Ya Year” become a top ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1994. Shortly after blowing up, Mack disappeared from the music industry. There were reports he joined a cult after a video surfaced of the rapper at  Overcomer Ministry, a conservative Pentecostal Christian group that some have accused of being a cult. Mack has remained quiet in media for years, but there were reports he was working on a new album.

Celebrities from all over the world are reacting to his passing. See below:

Watch vintage Craig and Diddy in the video below:

Our condolences go out to Craig’s family and friends.

SEE ALSO:

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

Civil Rights Chronicler For Ebony And Jet Simeon Booker Dies

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

 

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 03-14-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now