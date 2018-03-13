Celebrities React To The Death Of Craig Mack

According to the New York Daily News, rapper Craig Mack died at 46 years old. There are conflicting reports on his death by the New York Daily News claims ” died of heart failure at a hospital near his Walterboro, S.C., home Monday.”
Mack was on of the first artists on Diddy‘s Bad Boy level and his song “Flava In Ya Year” become a top ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1994. Shortly after blowing up, Mack disappeared from the music industry. There were reports he joined a cult after a video surfaced of the rapper at Overcomer Ministry, a conservative Pentecostal Christian group that some have accused of being a cult. Mack has remained quiet in media for years, but there were reports he was working on a new album.
Celebrities from all over the world are reacting to his passing. See below:
Watch vintage Craig and Diddy in the video below:
Our condolences go out to Craig’s family and friends.
SEE ALSO:
Civil Rights Chronicler For Ebony And Jet Simeon Booker Dies
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Erica Garner, 27Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. LeRoy Frasier, 80Source:Getty 2 of 24
3. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 4 of 24
5. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 6 of 24
7. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 9 of 24
10. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 10 of 24
11. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 11 of 24
12. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 14 of 24
15. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 15 of 24
16. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 18 of 24
19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 19 of 24
20. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 23 of 24
24. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 24 of 24