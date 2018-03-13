Be Expo 2018 Will Empower And Educate With Roland Martin, Remy Ma, Doug E. Fresh And More

On March 17, the fourth annual Be Expo 2018 will be giving Philly a dose of culture, inspiration, empowerment and education. Created by Radio One, the expo will be packed with informative workshops that will include celebrities and influencers like Roland Martin, Remy Ma, Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey and many more. Colby Cob, a legendary DJ and Vice President of Programming at Radio One, tells NewsOne, “We have a little bit for everybody. We have a little bit for the gospel crowd. We got a little bit for the R&B crowd. We got a little bit for the hip-hop crowd. It’s really about empowerment and opportunities. We are going to entertain you and inform you.”

One of the most anticipated panels is the Hip-Hop 45 panel, which will be a celebration of 45 years of hip-hop. The panel will include Grandmaster Caz, Roxanne Shanté, Allhiphop.com‘s Chuck Creekmur, Doug E. Fresh and Radio One’s own Colby Colb, who also hosts the Backstory podcast, which examines the history behind the hip-hop headlines. On the importance of the hip-hop panel, Colby says, “Hip hop is the dominating music being consumed in America — that says something. When hip-hop first came out, it was all New York then it spread. Every city had its own culture of hip hop. Now it’s everywhere so it is important to talk about this 45th anniversary.”

However, the expo will not just be about pop culture. Karen Vaughn, Operations Manager for Radio One Philadelphia, says, “This year, we’ve heightened the brand. Be Expo is be inspired, be confident, be beautiful and be unapologetic. When it comes to health, self and wealth, all of our panels touch upon that.” Colby added, “Overall, the theme is motivation. The panels will really give you information, you’ll get a chance to network with other people who similar visions that you have.”

The Moment vs. Movement panel will feature Roland Martin and focus on our current political climate. The Reflections of Beauty and Health at 20, 30, 40 and Beyond panel, which features Cynthia Bailey, will offer make up tips, skin regimens and examine the pros and cons of plastic surgery. The Black Love Experience panel, which will include Philly’s own Kindred the Family Soul, will go deep into discussions about relationships, featuring real people and their true-life stories. Turn Your Side Hustle Into Your Main Hustle will give you tips on making your passion into a profitable business. High Heels and High Places will help women who want to break through the glass ceiling of corporate America.

Once you have soaked up all of this empowering information, Be Expo will also entertain you with performances from Al B. Sure, Christopher Williams, Doug E. Fresh, Sir the Baptist, Kindred the Family Soul and more.

Be Expo will take place at the Convention Center in Philadelphia on Saturday March 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Tickets are $15 if your purchase now. Children 12 and under can attend Be Expo for free. For information on how you can attend, click here.

