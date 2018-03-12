The Wake Up: HBCUs To Play Each Other In The NCAA Tournament; 5 Dead In NYC Helicopter Crash; Where Is Juelz Santana?

Deadly Helicopter Crash In NYC

Five tourists were killed Sunday night when a helicopter they were flying in crash-landed into the East River in New York City, according to reports. The pilot was the only person on board to survive.

The landing, which was caught on video, seemed to be fairly soft, but the major problem quickly came into play when the still-spinning rotor touched the water and looked to have propelled the helicopter into flipping over, with only its landing gear above water.

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape! pic.twitter.com/saHOMTLR69 — JJ Magers (@JJmagers) March 11, 2018

Aside from the video of the crash landing, other footage of the pilot after he was rescue has emerged on social media.

Video footage shows survivor emerging from the helicopter crash in New York City's East River, officials tell CBS New York. https://t.co/363xIKBsYe pic.twitter.com/aV4r67gBaP — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2018

The entire flight was just 11 minutes long, according to the New York Daily News, which identified the pilot as a 33-year-old Connecticut resident whose name was not immediately released.

“There were six people on the helicopter,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at the scene. “The pilot freed himself. The other five did not. The police, fire divers entered the water and removed the other five.”

HBCUs Dance At The NCAA Tournament

Two historically Black colleges are set to play against one another in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this week after each won its respective conference championship over the weekend. The matchup is historic, as teams from Black colleges typically gets matched up against predominately white institutions.

On Wednesday @TXSOTigers will face North Carolina Central in the play in game. pic.twitter.com/RaMgrgHH62 — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) March 11, 2018

The fraternity of Black college coaches will be that much smaller on Wednesday, when North Carolina Central University plays against Texas Southern University in the so-called First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton told the News & Observer that even though he is friendly with Texas Southern coach Mike Davis, the last thing he wanted was the tournament’s only two HBCUs playing each other.

Have already gotten multiple texts from NCAA coaches asking why the committee would have the two HBCUs (Texas Southern and North Carolina Central) in the field playing each other in a play-in. Kind of a shitty look by the committee, IMO. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 11, 2018

“I didn’t want that,” he said. “Soon as I saw it on the screen I knew what it was. The big picture is that we are happy to be here because there are 200 and something programs that didn’t make it, who are probably crying right now. I’ve been on that side of the coin, so I’d rather feel it on this side.”

Where Is Juelz Santana?

UPDATED: 9:02 a.m. EST — Juelz Santana reportedly turned himself in to police early Monday morning, more than two days since he was accused of running out of Newark’s airport after security allegedly found a gun in one of his carry-on bags. The rapper surrendered shortly after midnight, NBC New York reported.

#BREAKING: Juelz Santana surrenders to authorities days after allegedly fleeing Newark Airport following TSA gun bust, sources tell @PeiSzeCheng4NY. https://t.co/5jj4blcJDX — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 12, 2018

As a convicted felon, the criminal charges he faces could be way more severe than a first time accused offender.

Original story:

Juelz Santana had not surrendered to police as of early Monday morning for allegedly being found with a gun at a New Jersey airport on Friday. Reports circulated Sunday that the rapper was set to turn himself in that morning, but there haven’t been any reports confirming that he had given himself up after fleeing Newark Airport when the TSA noticed a gun in one of his carry-on bags going through security screening.

Police have been searching for Juelz Santana since Friday night. After his reported TSA incident, here's what his legal future looks like. https://t.co/BOouDmUbrq pic.twitter.com/YUG49nawWI — NewsOne (@newsone) March 11, 2018

“As TSA started going through his bag, he ran out of the airport and jumped in a cab,” an agent told local news outlet the South Passaic Daily Voice. In the process, Santana reportedly left both of his bags behind as well as an ID card.

Santana, a convicted felon, is likely facing some serious prison time and a fine, according to state and federal laws.

