Trump Reportedly Cut ‘Dark-Skinned’ Women Out Of The Miss Universe Pageant

Donald Trump‘s history of racism is well-documented from housing discrimination lawsuits to his hate toward the wrongfully accused Central Park Five to the birther movement to sympathizing with Nazis. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Trump did not want “ethnic” or “dark-skinned” women in the Miss Universe pageant, according to a new book titled Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump.

Published excerpts on Mother Jones, claims a former Miss Universe staffer said Trump would often change the list of finalists, tossing out when “there were too many women of color.” The excerpt read, “He often thought a woman was too ethnic or too dark-skinned… He had a particular type of woman he thought was a winner. Others were too ethnic. He liked a type. There was Olivia Culpo, Dayanara Torres [the 1993 winner], and, no surprise, East European women.”

Of course this is all “allegedly,” but it is safe to assume this is more than likely true. This is not the first time Trump has been accused of racism toward Miss Universe contestants. Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado claimed Trump routinely called her Miss Housekeeping. Sadly, none of this will hurt his popularity with his base. Trump’s approval ratings with Republicans hasn’t budged. From Stormy Daniels to countless sexual harassment allegations, who knows what it will take for his fans to see the light.

Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump by Michael Isikoff and David Corn drops on March 13.

SEE ALSO:

Omarosa Had The Most Peculiar Reaction When Asked If She Had Sex With Donald Trump

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression