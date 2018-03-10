‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Castmate Is Convinced Omarosa Had Sex With Donald Trump

In January, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan, who also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, claimed that Omarosa had relations with Donald Trump. Omarosa never addressed the rumor until Brandi Glanville, her castmate on Celebrity Big Brother, bluntly asked Omarosa if she had sex with our current president.

Omarosa was eliminated from the Big Brother on February 25 and Brandi was eliminated on February 23. They are both doing their press tours, but Glanville definitely has Omarosa denying she slept with Trump on her mind.

When asked on E! if she thought Omarosa was telling the truth about not having sex with Trump, the ratchet reality star said, “Nope! I don’t think so! Like, how would they have that relationship for so long and he just keeps bringing her back…I don’t know. I’ve heard a lot of rumors, but listen, you never know what it’s true — but I needed to know.” Brandi also said when she asked the question, Omarosa “had a moment” and she was “not ready” for the question.

This surely won’t be the last time we’ll hear about this rumored Trump and Omarosa romance.

