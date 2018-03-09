Trump vs. Black Twitter: 7 Folks Who 45 Has Tried To Block But Still Speak Truth

Trump has tried to put a lot of people in Twitter jail despite his own profile having previously been on lockdown.

The president has blocked several folks, including Black Twitter members, from seeing his tweets, retweeting his words and following him. But a federal judge recently challenged Trump’s Twitter behavior as possibly being unconstitutional, CNBC reported. The question is whether Trump’s Twitter blocking violates the First Amendment free speech rights of the folks that he has blocked, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

Trump’s lawyer Michael Baer argued that Trump’s account is personal, and he has a right to “spend time with who he chooses to” in that social “setting.” Critics, including the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and several Twitter users, said the president’s account is a public forum. They believe that he can’t ban people from his tweets just because they disagree with him.

It seems as if Trump is banning folks from his Twitter to cut down on the number of daily clapbacks coming for him. Well, we hope these folks will rise above what Trump is doing.

Here are some of the public figures that Trump targeted on Twitter during the last few months:

Jordan Edwards

Edwards is an activist and communications director for the Greater Nashua Young Democrats in New Hampshire. One of his mottos? “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen was blocked last July for this tweet, “Lolllllll no one likes you,” New York Magazine reported.

Elizabeth Desnoyers-Colas

Desnoyers-Colas is a communications professor at Georgia Southern University who was also blocked by the 45th president.

Here are other folks that have tweeted that Trump blocked them, too:

