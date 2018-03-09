The Wake Up: Trump To Meet With ‘Little Rocket Man;’ Obama Plots His Next Move; Africa Forgives ‘Shithole’ Comment

Obama Was Called Naive For Wanting To Meet With North Korea

The criticism surrounding the president agreeing to meet with North Korea’s maniacal leader has been kept to a minimum, at least immediately after the unexpected announcement was made Thursday night. However, it is hard to forget that the opposite was true for a young Barack Obama on his first presidential campaign trail when he said during a Democratic primary debate in 2007 that he would be open to doing the same.

Obama was asked whether he would “be willing to meet separately, without precondition, during the first year of your administration, in Washington or anywhere else, with” North Korea and leaders of other countries that are hostile to the U.S.

The future president didn’t blink: “I would. And the reason is this, that the notion that somehow not talking to countries is punishment to them — which has been the guiding diplomatic principle of this administration — is ridiculous.”

His then-opponent Sen. John McCain blasted Obama for what he called “the dangerous consequences of a naive approach to presidential summits based entirely on emotion.”

We’ll be waiting to see if any Republicans call out Trump this time around.

Obama’s Netflix Deal

Guess who’s not at all concerned with Mo’Nique’s call to boycott Netflix? The people’s president, Barack Obama, has been working with the streaming giant to produce some content for the website that is all but replacing traditional television, according to reports.

Former President Barack Obama is in advanced negotiations with Netflix to produce a series of high-profile shows https://t.co/eL3BvBCcMf — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 9, 2018

“Under terms of a proposed deal, which is not yet final, Netflix would pay Mr. Obama and his wife, Michelle, for exclusive content that would be available only on the streaming service, which has nearly 118 million subscribers around the world,” the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Africa Forgives ‘Shithole’ Comment, Even If Trump Didn’t Apologize

A group governing dozens of African countries agreed to let bygones by bygones and forgave Donald Trump’s reported comments calling several Black nations ”shithole countries,” according to a new report.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s so-called “listening tour” throughout five African countries was apparently enough to smooth over the president’s overt racism toward majority-Black countries, according to the Independent.

"President Trump has called Africa a 'sh*thole'… Do you believe Donald Trump owes Africans an apology?" Secretary of State Rex Tillerson answers questions in Ethiopia. pic.twitter.com/CXKhqtguEZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 8, 2018

The Kumbaya moment comes one month after African Union Chairman Moussa Faki condemned “the comments in the strongest terms and demands a retraction of the comment as well as an apology to not only the Africans but to all people of African descent around the globe.”

Funny, but that retraction and apology never happened. Go figure.

SEE ALSO:

[EXCLUSIVE] Tamika Mallory Speaks: ‘Wherever My People Are Is Where I Must Be’

Say What? NFL Team Asked Draft Prospect Derrius Guice If He Is Gay