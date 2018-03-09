LET’S MAKEUP: Get This Every Day Smokey Eye From Kandi’s Essence Magazine Cover

[anvplayer video=”4343344″]
Celebrities have been wearing more natural and neutral makeup looks on the red carpet. We were ecstatic to see Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Kandi Burrus‘ donning a modern, brown smokey eye for the cover. This look has been rising in popularity, with it being the focus for 2016 CFDA Winners, Brock Collection, for their Fall/Winter 2018 show.
Did y'all see the new @essence cover, yet?! It's the one and only @kandi! This was one of my favorite covers to work on for so many reasons…1. Kandi is a certified bawse and has been way before her time on reality TV 💁🏾 2. My work bestie and life oracle @charlipenn wrote this amazing cover story — proving to the world once again that' she is beyond talented 🙌🏾 3. I got to finally work with my brother in style and soul @therealwourivice, who beautifully styled Kandi 💃🏾 4. Speaking of beautiful — @camaraaunique is a makeup master and beat Kandi's face for the gods 🙏🏾 Make sure you pick up this issue when it hits newsstands — you will not be disappointed! 💯(And shoutout to Creative Director @thompsonproject ⚙️ Photo Editor @traceysees 📸 Entertainment Director @corimurray 🔌 and of course our EIC @vanessa_kdeluca 💥)
Aunique explained the look for the shoot was, “Finding something we’ve never done before. We also wanted the makeup to be as natural, as modern, as beautiful, as soft as possible. I didn’t want her to look how she would normally look.”
Celebrity makeup artist Camara Aunique shows us how to DIY this look on our Staff Writer and Producer, Keyaira Kelly. When you recreate the look don’t forget to tag us @HelloBeautiful so #TeamBeautiful can see!
SHOP THE LOOK:
M.A.C. Cosmetics Eye Kohl in ‘Teddy,’ $17.50 at MACcosmetics.com
Cozette Black History Pride Palette, $77.00 at RoqueCozzette.com **Our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James, LOVES this palette!
