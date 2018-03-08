Uncategorized
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lupita Nyong’o Wears Her Hair In Twists For The Premiere of ‘Gringo’


Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted March 8, 2018
Lupita Nyong’o attended the premiere of Gringo wearing her hair in a protective style. The Black Panther star wore her natural hair in side swept twists on the carpet.

We can’t wait to see what this twist-out looks like! The actresses’ hair was glistening and looked so moisturized and healthy. She gave us a red lip and a blue-silver metallic eye. Beauties, expect to see more metallic eyes for Spring/Summer 2018.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Get All The Details On Taraji P. Henson’s Hairstyles For Proud Mary

Nyong’o wore an all black look on the carpet.

She walked the carpet confidently in a Dolce and Gabbana lace-up corset bodice dress with a see-through bottom made of a tulle like material.

Nyong’o paired the dress with $795.00 Christian LouboutinActina‘ sling back patent leather pumps with a toe cutout.

Beauties, we have to know: are you here for this entire look? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section!

Lupita Nyong'o embraces her African heritage on the red carpet, press circuits and when she is just out being her elegant, fabulous self. #TeamBeautiful is obsessed with her beautiful headwraps giving a nod to her Kenyan culture. Check out everytime this Queen rocked a head wrap with effortless perfection.

 

