HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lupita Nyong’o Wears Her Hair In Twists For The Premiere of ‘Gringo’

Lupita Nyong’o attended the premiere of Gringo wearing her hair in a protective style. The Black Panther star wore her natural hair in side swept twists on the carpet.

We can’t wait to see what this twist-out looks like! The actresses’ hair was glistening and looked so moisturized and healthy. She gave us a red lip and a blue-silver metallic eye. Beauties, expect to see more metallic eyes for Spring/Summer 2018.

Nyong’o wore an all black look on the carpet.

She walked the carpet confidently in a Dolce and Gabbana lace-up corset bodice dress with a see-through bottom made of a tulle like material.

Nyong’o paired the dress with $795.00 Christian Louboutin ‘Actina‘ sling back patent leather pumps with a toe cutout.

Beauties, we have to know: are you here for this entire look? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section!

