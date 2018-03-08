Campus Racism Is Thriving Around The Globe As 2 Male Classmates Yell, ‘We Hate Blacks’

One student was not having the hateful speech that was hurled at her this week. A young woman’s video of two male students chanting, “I hate Blacks” and “Blacks and Whites will never be together” outside her dorm room at Nottingham Trent University in England on Monday night prompted an “urgent” investigation.

“[Y]oo I’m fuming, the way people in the same uni halls as me are chanting “we hate the blacks” outside my bedroom door. Words cannot describe how sad this makes me feel, in this 2018 people think this is still acceptable,” Rufaro Chisango, who goes by the name “Ruu” on Twitter, wrote on Wednesday.

She added, “Okay this happened Monday night, the video wasn’t able to catch what else they were saying which was ‘blacks would go back to picking cotton.’ I’m the only black person on my floor and they were chanting this outside my door so don’t be surprised to why I didn’t leave my room.”

The two 18-year-old males were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offenses over the incident, UK’s The Telegraph reported.

yoo I’m fuming, the way people in the same uni halls as me are chanting “we hate the blacks” outside my bedroom door. Words cannot describe how sad this makes me feel, in this 2018 people think this is still acceptable😤 pic.twitter.com/XUiYqNIWQT — Ruu (@rufarochisango_) March 7, 2018

The men were also heard having shouted “sign the Brexit papers” and “Brexit, Brexit, Brexit” in the video. A woman attempted to intervene and told the men to “leave her alone” at one point in the clip.

The young woman had urged the university to address the racial abuse with the quickness. Punishment in the case, however, didn’t come quickly enough for the harassed student.

I have written a statement and sent it to the uni, and so have my parents and some friends — Ruu (@rufarochisango_) March 7, 2018

I told the reception and they said that this will be dealt with Tuesday morning, they took my details and said they would inform me… it’s Wednesday night and they haven’t. — Ruu (@rufarochisango_) March 7, 2018

The school suspended the men and started an investigation. Officials addressed why Chisango’s complaint wasn’t looked at right away.

“We are also working with our accommodation partner to understand why the university was only alerted to this on Wednesday evening after this was reported to them in the very early hours of Tuesday,” officials said to BBC.

Nottingham police also explained their part in the probe on Twitter. We hope that Chisango and all students will be safe from racist incidents going forward.

We’ve arrested two men in connection with racially aggravated public order offences following reports of a video posted at Nottingham Trent University and shared on social media. The men, aged 18, remain in police custody. Our enquiries are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/KEikOcQeUt — Notts Police (@nottspolice) March 8, 2018

The racist chanting incident at Nottingham follows a pattern of upsetting racially charged events at colleges across the nation.

University of Pittsburgh students reportedly posted racist posts to social media in January. Just days before that incident, a student was expelled from the University of Alabama after she posted offensive videos.

